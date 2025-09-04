In country music, it is sort of an unwritten rule that a tour headliners give a gift to their opening acts at the end of the run, as a thank you for all of their hard work. And according to up-and-comer Ashley Cooke, Kane Brown is the headliner you want to tour with.

He gives out Rolex watches!

Cooke was a guest on Taste of Country Nights this week, and we asked about her favorite end-of-tour gift she's received.

"Kane Brown gave me my first watch, like a really nice Rolex," she reveals. "I was like, 'I don't wear watches often, and he gave me one, which was very kind of him."

Brown took Cooke on the road on his The High Road Tour earlier this year.

Within the same conversation, the "Your Place" singer told us an epic story about the end-of-tour present she got from Luke Bryan: An envelope full of cash.

Bryan told her not to spend it all in one place.

Cooke just released a new song to radio called "The Hell You Are," from an album that is still to be announced.

How Many Number One Songs Has Kane Brown Had?

Kane Brown has charted had thirteen No. 1 songs in his career, with the latest being "Back Seat Driver" in June.

Is Ashley Cooke Married?

Ashley Cooke is not married and has told Taste of Country in the past that she has had her share of heartbreak, but it fuels her passion for writing music.