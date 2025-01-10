13 Country Artists Reveal Their Desert Island Album

When it comes to country music, the artists we are such fans of are actually fans of the genre, too! Many singers look up to one another and are genuinely into the music their idols colleagues are making.

That being said, which albums do you think our favorite singers are willing to listen to all day, every day, for the rest of their lives?

We asked several country hitmakers at the ACM Awards what their pick would be for a desert island album. You know how this classic conversation icebreaker game is played: You simply ask someone, "Imagine you're stranded on a desert island and you only have _____ with you, what would that be?"

Well, we put a music spin on it and asked what album these singers would like to have on hand if they were ever stuck on an island like Chuck Noland in the movie Cast Away.

Surprisingly, not everyone responded with a country album. In fact, some selected pop records, while others chose rock projects. Country music, however, remained king, with the majority of these singers choosing a collection from within the country music family.

There were also a few clever singer-songwriters who chose greatest hits albums or multi-disc collector's sets (we're looking at you, Jelly Roll). Given that we did not lay out any ground rules prior to asking the question, we let these slide. After all, if you're spending eternity on an island by yourself, you better have something to listen to that you like.

Keep scrolling to see which albums these country artists chose as their desert island album.