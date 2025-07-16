This Country-Coached Show Snubbed by Emmys After 12 Straight Nods

The 2025 Emmys are going to be a little less country.

For the first time since 2012, The Voice didn’t earn a nomination — and yes, it happened the same year a country superstar sat in a red chair.

The long-running NBC singing competition was left off the ballot for Outstanding Reality Competition Program, breaking a 12-year streak that included four wins (2013, 2015, 2016, and 2017).

Season 27’s star-studded coaching panel included Michael Bublé, John Legend, Adam Levine, and Kelsea Ballerini — the latter of whom brought some serious country credibility to the spring cycle.

Instead, the 2025 nominees include RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Amazing Race, Top Chef, and Survivor — the last of which returned after missing the cut in 2024.

The Traitors (Peacock), which won last year, is back to defend its title. Host Alan Cumming was recognized separately with a win in 2024 for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program.

Reba Returns With Her 'Game Face' On for Season 28

Even with The Voice out of the Emmy race, there’s still plenty for country fans to look forward to.

Season 28 premieres this fall with a brand-new coaching lineup: Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg, and Niall Horan.

The “Fancy” singer returns to the show with a renewed competitive edge.

In a behind-the-scenes preview, McEntire teased the new season, posting: “Back in my other Happy Place,” referencing both the show and her smash-hit NBC sitcom Happy’s Place.

“I’ve got my game face on and I’m ready to WIN,” she added. “Just wait ’til y’all hear the incredible voices of Season 28!”

Whether The Voice reclaims its spot in next year’s awards conversation remains to be seen — but with a country queen at the helm, it’s not going quietly.