Michael Bublé is leaning into his country side, thanks to Reba McEntire.

Showing off a new pair of custom piano boots gifted to him by the redheaded Queen of Country herself, Bublé put on quite the show in Hawaiian board shorts and new kicks, his bare legs exposed in a video on social media.

"When @reba sent me a pair of custom boots I knew I had to up my game," Bublé writes.

The boots show piano keys that are famously played by Bublé, and the boot brand Justin Boots commented to confirm that they made the now-famous custom boots.

Fans are having a lot of fun in the comments section:

“It’s the shorts with the boots for me," one writes.

“You are too funny! OMG! Ya know once ya break those in ya won’t wanna take em off cause they feel like wearing slippers! And they’re black so they look good with a suit. Reba knows her boots!” says another.

"BE CAREFUL MICHAEL," jokes someone else.

Bublé is one of the current judges on The Voice, along with John Legend, Adam Levine and Kelsea Ballerini. McEntire stepped down from her The Voice post — she was a coach alongside Gwen Stefani and Snoop Dogg.

Her gift to Bublé is more than likely to congratulate him on his continued role on the show. McEntire left to continue working on her new sitcom, Happy's Place.