Reba McEntire Left Kelsea Ballerini a Handwritten Letter on ‘The Voice’

A new season of The Voice has begun, and with it comes the changing of the guard.

Coaches Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani and Snoop Dogg all stepped down from last season, and John Legend, Adam Levine and Kelsea Ballerini stepped up to fill their shoes for Season 27.

The fourth coach — Michael Bublé — is a returning coach from last season, and Legend and Levine are old pros on The Voice, but Ballerini is this year's young gun. She's sitting in the full-time coaching chair for the very first time.

But during the premiere episode, Ballerini got a little special surprise to ease her transition into the show: She found a handwritten letter on her chair from McEntire herself.

"Dear Kelsea, I heard you would be the new coach this season and I'm just so excited for you," the letter reads, according to People.

"It's up to you to keep country alive on the show and I know you'll do a terrific job. Now go out there and show the boys who's the boss."

That's not just a buck-up message to give Ballerini a little extra boost — it sounds like a challenge from Queen Reba, too. After all, McEntire's trusting Ballerini with the fate of country music on The Voice — a show where the genre has historically thrived, especially during Blake Shelton's longstanding coaching tenure.

A tall order and big shoes to fill for Ballerini, but the "Miss Me More" star is a pro. And if she ever needs a little extra help, McEntire also left her a little gift to remind her that she's The Voice's new country queen: The crown that McEntire herself wore during her time on the show.

The Voice's 27th season premiered on Monday night (Feb. 3). The show airs on NBC.

Fans missing McEntire won't have to go far, as she's currently starring in her new sitcom Happy's Place, which also airs on NBC.