WhistlinDiesel, known off-camera as Cody Detwiler, is now under a limited gag order following his tax evasion arrest — but the YouTuber isn’t backing down.

The 27-year-old Tennessee native was indicted on Nov. 5 by a Williamson County grand jury on one count of tax evasion tied to a 2020 Ferrari F8 Tributo — which he registered in Montana, a state with no sales tax.

Tennessee, where Detwiler lives, imposes a 7% sales tax, plus an additional 2.75% in Williamson County.

Now, as the case moves forward, the court has ruled he can’t say just anything about it online.

Why the State Wants Him to Stop Posting

Since his arrest, Detwiler — who has more than 10 million YouTube subscribers — has spoken freely on social media about the charges, called out investigators by name, and shared his version of events.

Prosecutors argued those posts aren’t harmless. In court filings, they accused Detwiler of:

“Pontificating” about the case.

Spreading conspiracy theories.

Riling up his audience in ways that could “taint a jury.”

Endangering public officials involved in the case.

They also cited his decision to sell merchandise featuring his mugshot and indictment as proof he’s profiting from the publicity.

In response, the district attorney requested a full gag order to bar him from speaking about the case altogether.

What the Judge Decided

On Monday (Dec. 8), a judge issued a limited gag order — not a full one. The ruling still allows Detwiler to talk generally about his situation, but restricts comments that could:

Influence a jury.

Disrupt the trial.

Put law enforcement or prosecutors at risk.

Detwiler called the ruling “reasonable,” saying it protects both his freedom of speech and the integrity of the legal process.

“There’s nothing constitutional about preventing public information from being discussed and criticized,” he said.

Still, he believes the state is trying to silence him because of the backlash it received: “They’re trying to silence me because they realized they messed up.”

His Side of the Tax Case

At the center of it all is Detwiler’s Montana registration of his Ferrari — a move many vehicle owners use to avoid sales tax.

In a now-edited video (due to the judge's decision), Detwiler claimed Tennessee authorities were aware of the registration issue a year ago, but told his accountant not to inform him while the state built its case.

He says he was never offered a chance to resolve the tax issue voluntarily before his arrest. “They picked the wrong guy to run an example on,” Detwiler declared.

He also accused the state of staging the arrest for maximum visibility, with bodycams rolling and officers showing up in force.

What’s Next

The case is still ongoing. The limited gag order means Detwiler can continue to post — but with restrictions meant to protect due process and public safety.

For now, the YouTuber says this fight is about more than taxes — it's about standing up for what you believe in: “The important thing here is to stand up for what you think is right, and that’s your right as an American.”

If convicted, Detwiler could face serious legal consequences. But in the meantime, he’s battling on two fronts: in the courtroom — and in the comments.