Jake Owen is no stranger to attention — whether it’s onstage or social media — but even he didn’t expect the reaction he got over his latest set of wheels.

In a new Instagram video, the country singer shares a wild story about two very different encounters at the same Starbucks and how driving a Tesla Cybertruck somehow made him public enemy No. 1.

"Never in my life have I experienced some s--t like this," Owen says, launching into a hilarious and slightly jaw-dropping tale.

One 4Runner, One Cybertruck … Two Very Different Vibes

The "Barefoot Blue Jean Night" singer says he’s been a car lover since childhood. All he ever wanted as a kid, he recalls, was “like a cool car at some point.”

He drove to Nashville in a 2000 Toyota 4Runner, a vehicle he still owns and proudly drives.

Just a few days ago, Owen took his old-school SUV to Starbucks and had a wholesome moment with a stranger in line.

“This guy randomly in line goes, ‘Dude, is that your 4Runner out there?’ I was like, ‘Yeah dude. Isn’t that thing sweet?’” he states.

The two bonded over their mutual appreciation for classic Toyotas — a good coffee run, all around.

Cut to a few days later: Same Starbucks, same order, but this time, Owen drove his brand-new Tesla Cybertruck.

He originally planned to flip it for a profit after putting down a $100 deposit, but one test drive changed everything.

“I got home and drove it and this thing is bada--. Like a freaking spaceship. I don’t even have to drive it. I take my hands off the wheel — it drives me,” he gushes of his Tesla.

But not everyone was impressed.

‘F--k You, Traitor’

As Owen walked into Starbucks that day, a stranger took one look at the truck and let him have it.

"I get out, and he’s like, ‘Is that yours? That Cybertruck?’" Owen recalls. "I’m like, ‘Yeah, I mean I am driving it.’ He goes, ‘F--k you, traitor.’"

Owen was stunned.

“I swear. I was like, ‘What?’ I was walking behind this guy to get my coffee, and I’m thinking to myself, ‘Did that just happen?’”

Tesla — and the Cybertruck in particular — became a lightning rod for controversy earlier this year, largely due to Elon Musk's involvement with the Trump administration.

While that connection has cooled, the stigma clearly hasn’t.

"If you want to get picked on, drive a Cybertruck,” Owen jokes. “If you don’t want to get picked on, just go back to the 2000 Toyota 4Runner.”

Jake Gets the Last Word

Despite the insult, Owen managed to keep his cool and score a solid comeback.

“The best part of the story is the guy was there to pick up his blended Frappuccino,” he says with a grin.

"So the guy who told me to F-off and that I’m a traitor was picking up his to-go order blended Frappuccino."

The "Dreams to Dream" singer ended his story with one last question:

“So I don’t know who’s in the wrong here: Me for driving the Cybertruck, or this guy for ordering a blended Frappuccino?”

We’ll let you decide.

