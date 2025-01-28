Starbucks is making a move toward securing their locations as a bank branch does.

According to Restaurant Business Online, Starbucks is now the 2nd largest restaurant chain in the world, behind McDonald's. They've seen a growing need for better security, so some locations are upping protection by fitting counters with panic buttons for baristas.

Some people are scratching their heads as to why though.

According to Fortune, a Starbucks employee confirms that some locations already have panic buttons, but they're instructed to only use them in an emergency, when further assistance is needed.

But there's a pretty glaring gap in the training and execution: Said employee reveals that they haven't been trained on how to use the panic button.

This revelation comes on the heels of Starbucks' controversial policy change to only allow paying customers to use their restrooms at any of their locations.

Could this be connected to the fact that they now have panic buttons in some stores?

The button doesn't only alert the police — it kickstarts some emergency protocols. Retail Wire reports that the button activates a lockdown, securing the doors to outside customers while allowing those inside the store to exit.

When a barista hits that button, an internal security team is also alerted.

Will other restaurants follow suit? Only time will tell.

