In a shocker of a deal, all 1,300-plus Denny's locations have been sold, as the company's entire portfolio has just been liquidated to private equity firms.

Why Did Denny's Get Sold?

It's not a secret that Denny's has been struggling over the past few years. They have had to shutter locations constantly, and the outlook has been grim.

According to The Takeout, all 1,341 Denny's locations have now been sold, and the entire company is now private.

The firms that purchased Denny's are Treville Capital, TriArtisan Capital Advisors and Yadav Enterprises, in a deal worth a reported $620 million.

This move could signal that a major upswing is on the horizon for America's diner. Instead of shutting them all down and cutting their losses, the private purchase is going to lead to about 50 new locations opening in 2026.

What Changes Could We See at Denny's Soon?

Due to the fact that the private equity firms will begin in damage control, there is a decent chance they will start by doing what a lot of chains do when struggling: Tighten up the menu and the number of dishes offered.

This can drive down food costs, as they can eliminate the need for certain items that might not sell as well.

In addition to opening new restaurants where they see the need for them, they could get right under the hood and start closing locations that have been hanging on by a thread for years.

You can also be on the lookout for more uniformity internally within Denny's. With all locations owned by one group, they can narrow down costs even further by offering the same exact things and options across the board, without having any location holdouts.

When Was the First Denny's Restaurant Opened?

Denny's first opened as a donut shop called Danny's Donuts in 1953 in Lakewood, Calif. The name was later changed to Denny's to avoid confusion with another restaurant in the area.

