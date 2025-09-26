World’s Largest Coffee Chain Closing More Than 400 Locations: Here’s Why
Starbucks, the world's largest coffee chain, has announced that they will be closing more than 400 locations and laying off nearly 1000 corporate employees.
Why Is Starbucks Closing So Many Locations?
The chain has a new restructuring program called the Back to Starbucks initiative, with which they are trying to get customers back into their locations to increase revenue back to where it once was.
Part of that means closing underperforming locations.
CNN reports that the CEO of Starbucks, Brian Niccol, explains, "This is a more significant action that we understand will impact partners and customers. Our coffeehouses are centers of the community, and closing any location is difficult."
How Many Employees Is Starbucks Laying Off?
Difficult, yet necessary in this instance is the fact that they also will be laying off around 900 corporate employees. That moves comes after they laid off 1,000 people back in February.
It is kind of hard seeing people lose their jobs when the CEO makes around 6,666 times more money per year than each of his employees, but hey, that's business — right?
In a letter to employees, Niccol said the company underwent a review of its footprint and the locations that will close were ones "unable to create the physical environment our customers and partners expect, or where we don’t see a path to financial performance."
The thing with these Starbucks closures is that they are about to happen really fast, as Starbucks says they will be closed by the end of their fiscal year, which is this week.
The corner Starbucks that you get your coffee from today might actually be gone tomorrow.
What Will Happen to Starbucks Employees When Their Stores Close?
Store employees who are affected by closings will be offered similar positions at nearby locations, and corporate employees who are being laid off are receiving "generous severance and support packages."
How Many Starbucks Locations Are There in the World?
Estimates are that Starbucks has around 38,000 worldwide locations, making them the most popular coffee chain in the world.
What Is Starbucks' Minimum Wage?
Starbucks' average hourly rate is $17.50 per hour for its baristas.
