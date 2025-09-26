Starbucks, the world's largest coffee chain, has announced that they will be closing more than 400 locations and laying off nearly 1000 corporate employees.

Why Is Starbucks Closing So Many Locations?

The chain has a new restructuring program called the Back to Starbucks initiative, with which they are trying to get customers back into their locations to increase revenue back to where it once was.

Part of that means closing underperforming locations.

CNN reports that the CEO of Starbucks, Brian Niccol, explains, "This is a more significant action that we understand will impact partners and customers. Our coffeehouses are centers of the community, and closing any location is difficult."

How Many Employees Is Starbucks Laying Off?

Difficult, yet necessary in this instance is the fact that they also will be laying off around 900 corporate employees. That moves comes after they laid off 1,000 people back in February.

It is kind of hard seeing people lose their jobs when the CEO makes around 6,666 times more money per year than each of his employees, but hey, that's business — right?

In a letter to employees, Niccol said the company underwent a review of its footprint and the locations that will close were ones "unable to create the physical environment our customers and partners expect, or where we don’t see a path to financial performance."

Get our free mobile app

The thing with these Starbucks closures is that they are about to happen really fast, as Starbucks says they will be closed by the end of their fiscal year, which is this week.

The corner Starbucks that you get your coffee from today might actually be gone tomorrow.

What Will Happen to Starbucks Employees When Their Stores Close?

Store employees who are affected by closings will be offered similar positions at nearby locations, and corporate employees who are being laid off are receiving "generous severance and support packages."

How Many Starbucks Locations Are There in the World?

Estimates are that Starbucks has around 38,000 worldwide locations, making them the most popular coffee chain in the world.

What Is Starbucks' Minimum Wage?

Starbucks' average hourly rate is $17.50 per hour for its baristas.

25 Country Stars With Their Own Bars + Restaurants Of all of the side hustles country artists could partake in, opening a bar or restaurant is the most fitting — and very common. After all, many of these stars got their start on a barstool, tip jar nearby, playing their music for anyone who would listen.

These places feel like home for many of these singers. Over the years, several artists have gotten into the bar or restaurant game, and for a select few, brands have turned into franchises with several locations and/or concepts — we're looking at you, Jimmy Buffett!

Let's take a look at the country star food and entertainment venues that have opened over the years. Gallery Credit: Jess