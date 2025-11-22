You can't hide hunger, as proven by a Florida woman who was in such a hurry to grab her pizza from the Little Caesars restaurant that she got nabbed for driving 107 miles per hour to get there.

This all happened on Nov. 6, and police say Yazmin Victoria Erazo's excuse was that she was hungry and wanted to get her pizza before the establishment closed and they locked her pizza in the store for good.

She got pulled over at exactly 11:54PM, and the store closed at midnight. She was so close to the pizza, but police put the damper on her late-night meal.

The suspect was in a blue 2020 Kia Forte, and she was furiously driving on U.S. 19 in Palm Harbor, Fla., which has a posted speed limit of 55 MPH.

She was just three MPH shy of doubling the speed limit, which comes with some hefty fines.

Erazo was charged with dangerous excessive speeding, which is a misdemeanor.

Her evening that was about to end with some pizza turned into the longest, most unwanted sleepover that she could have ever imagined.

According to WFTV-TV, instead of enjoying a late-night slice of pizza, Erazo got a taste of the booking process, as she was processed at 12:52AM ET by deputies.

Likely still hungry and ready to get some sleep, she was later released at 6:52AM ET on Nov.7 after posting $150 bail.