Major Fast-Food Chain Employees Sue Company Over Dress Code

In May, Starbucks introduced a new dress code for its employees. Now, some of those workers are suing the company over the policy.

According to Nation's Restaurant News, Starbucks employees in Illinois, Colorado, and California have filed class-action lawsuits, claiming they were required to buy clothing that complied with the new dress code but were never reimbursed.

The dress code required each Starbucks employee to wear “any solid black short- or long-sleeved crewneck, collared, or button-up shirt, along with khaki, black, or blue denim bottoms in any shade.”

It’s important to note that, according to Starbucks, each employee was provided with two uniform shirts at no cost.

In those three states, laws require companies to reimburse employees for expenses that “primarily benefit the employer.”

That means employees were responsible for purchasing their own black, blue denim, or khaki bottoms, as well as solid black short- or long-sleeved shirts — items they say were not reimbursed.

While it may not seem like a large clothing expense, employees argue it’s still money taken from their own hard-earned paychecks just to ensure a uniform look on the job — something they believe should not come out of their own pockets.

When Starbucks officials were contacted about the issue, they issued a broad statement to remind everyone that they do indeed treat their employees well.

"We’re committed to continuing to be the best job in retail," Starbucks said in a statement. "Hourly partners earn an average of $30/hour in pay and benefits, including free college, comprehensive healthcare, and up to 18 weeks of paid family leave for part-time work."

Time will tell whether the lawsuits move forward in court or are settled beforehand.

Get our free mobile app

When Was Starbucks First Opened?

The first Starbucks was opened on March 30, 1971.

How Many Starbucks Locations Are in America?

As of late July 2025, there are approximately 17,186 Starbucks locations in the United States, according to Scrape Hero.