11 Country Artists Who Need to Make a Comeback in 2025

Great news! At least two artists on this list of country stars who need to make a comeback in 2025 are planning to do just that.

The other nine? Well, it's complicated.

Hitmakers from the 1990s, superstars from the 2000s and one of the best singers from the 2010s are all included on this list of country artists who need to make a comeback. Can you think of anyone we missed?

By "comeback," we mean a new album and songs worthy of a significant amount of attention from fans and media.

It's been more than five years between albums for some of these stars, while others have waited 10 or even 20 years to drop what's next.

Most — but not all — have maintained a touring presence.

Related: The Best Country Summer Songs!

Typically, the comeback concept is reserved for an artist who had a moment, cooled off and returns to the spotlight again. Brooks & Dunn epitomized this in the last five to 10 years. After breaking up, they began to play a couple of shows, then started touring and now seem primed to record a new album together.

Younger artists can do the heavy lifting for the legends, as was the case for Jo Dee Messina (Cole Swindell) and Terri Clark (her Take Two album from 2024). We'd love a great tribute album for a '90s hitmaker like John Michael Montgomery, although he doesn't necessarily qualify here, as he has said he's retired.

Get our free mobile app

A contemporary of his certainly does, however. The fifth artist on this list deserves a well-timed hat- tip this year. The 10th artist on our list has confirmed that she's just going to do it her dang self!

That's on brand for this hard-working woman. We are definitely here for that party.

11 Artists Who Need to Make a Comeback in 2025 Country music would be better if any of these 11 artists decided to make a comeback in 2025. Some have been silent for years, while others have been quietly working in the background. Can you think of anyone we missed? Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes