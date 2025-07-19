Will Jake Owen Head up This Week’s Top Videos in Country Music?

Jake Owen has just released a great new video for his latest song, "Dreams to Dream." Will he head up the most popular music videos in country music this week?

Taste of Country readers are about to decide that question with their votes.

Owen is changing up his approach with his new song and video. It's an indie project in collaboration with producer Shooter Jennings, and the result is a grittier, less polished and more organic version of Owen than he's show in public before:

Lanie Gardner, Old Dominion, Jordan Davis and Russell Dickerson also have new videos out that are looking for votes this week:

Karen Waldrup rules the countdown this week, taking the No. 1 position by a landslide with her video for "Blue Cowboy Boots" after two weeks of some of the most active voting in the history of the Taste of Country Video Countdown.

Marcy Grace makes a strong debut at No. 6 this week, while Laci Kaye Booth clocks in at No. 8 and Zach Top rounds out the Top 10.

