Jake Owen was wrapping up his interview with Taste of Country on a somber note when he heard a tap on the window.

What followed was anything but somber. Colt Ford entered the room and almost immediately, the two men started sharing hot takes on Morgan Wallen and bro-country, friendship and who was the better golfer.

Spoiler alert: Someone owes George Birge an apology.

Second spoiler alert: Colt Ford remembers everything that happened as paramedics tried to save his life following a heart attack. An old friend was waiting at the gates of heaven to tell him to turn around.

Colt Ford's Little Out There album drops Friday (Nov. 7).

Jake Owen's Dreams To Dream album is available the same day.

These two men recorded a song called "Back" for Ford's Declaration of Independence album (2012).

The moment was every bit as spontaneous as it seems.

While Taste of Country host Evan Paul knew both Ford and Owen were in the building, he had no idea they were such good friends. The plan was to talk to Jake Owen about his album and then film an interview with Colt Ford about his.

Sometimes you just hit record and get out of the way.

Ford says he's focused on being present and being still since his April 2024 heart attack required medical professionals to bring him back to life, twice. He's lost a ton of weight and can't get back on the golf course, but he's in good spirits asnd still has a sharp tongue.

Perhaps the best part of this interview comes about seven minutes in when Ford starts talking about Owen's fightin' side. Who knew?!

The video version of this Taste of Country Nights, On Demand interview debuts on Nov. 6 at 6PM CT.

The next day, the audio podcast will be available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and wherever podcasts are found.

