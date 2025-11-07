Colt Ford had a heart attack and briefly died twice in April 2024, before being brought back to life.

During an appearance on Taste of Country Nights, Ford was asked if he saw a bright, white light or tunnel when he almost crossed over to the other side. Instead, he says he saw Toby Keith:

"There was a bell, it was a bright light and Toby stepped out and said, 'They're not ready for you yet Little Dog, go on back down there.' That's how I woke up. I literally just opened my eyes, I didn't know what happened, I didn't know anything had transpired."

As Ford tells it, he and Keith were "super close," and played a lot of golf together when Keith was alive. "He used to call me Little Dog Daddy," he shares.

When asked which version of Keith, who died from stomach cancer in February 2024, Ford saw, the singer says the late musician appeared to him "in his glory days."

"He was larger than life, man. Toby Keith's like John Wayne," Ford says.

Recalling the many times he spent with the "Who's Your Daddy" singer, Ford shares, "You know, when you're an artist, we got egos and whatever ... but when you're around someone like that, there's times where you're like, 'That's frikin' Toby Keith.'"

Ford's new album, Little Out There, is out now.

How Old Is Colt Ford?

Colt Ford is 56 years old. He was born on Aug. 27, 1969.

Was Colt Ford a Professional Golfer?

Yes, Colt Ford was a professional golfer before gaining fame in country music.

