Jackson Dean stopped by Taste of Country Nights to share some special Toby Keith memories that nearly brought us to tears.

Host Evan Paul asked Dean what it was like opening shows for Keith before he died in 2024, and his answers make us feel warm and cozy inside.

"It was incredible. I mean, its Toby Keith. It was an incredible show, incredible to watch and incredible to just stand there and listen to him do all of his hits. I was just like, 'Oh my God,'" Dean shares.

The "Heavens to Betsy" singer adds he'll never forgot the first time he was invited to hang out on Keith's tour bus—a special experience several other artists have gushed about over the years, and something that typically meant Keith wanted to get to know a musician better past their music.

"I'll never forget, he got me up on the bus the first time in Richmond ... I was just like, 'Oh my God, I'm sitting here drinking Pendleton with Toby Keith.' I heard so many war stories of him and Ted Nugent doing all the USO stuff. It was [an] incredible experience that I'll never forget," Dean says.

Watch the Taste of Country Nights chat, below:

When Did Toby Keith Die?

We lost country music legend Toby Keith to stomach cancer on February 5, 2024. He was 61.

Toby Keith's USO Legacy

Toby Keith was known for his American pride and for performing for U.S. military members. Keith was a dedicated supporter of the USO, and embarked on 18 tours to perform over 300 free concerts for troops in over 17 countries.

