There's something inherently haunting about a country star's final moments onstage.

Every musician lives a life that revolves around their life show, and they spend so much time performing that it's impossible not to put extra weight or meaning on the last song they choose to perform live.

Some artists, like George Jones and Glen Campbell, knew for sure when they were performing their final show, so they got to pick out a closing song fitting to cap off a lifelong stage career. Those songs are staples from their catalog, and perfect final messages to their fans.

But others, like Patsy Cline and Montgomery Gentry's Troy Gentry, had no way of knowing that their last show was going to be their last. Both those stars died young in freak aerial accidents. Still, they both performed a final song that felt like a poignant bookend to their careers.

READ MORE: See the Setlist From Toby Keith's Final Performance

What Songs Did Country Legends Sing to Close Their Final Shows?

In the list below, Taste of Country compiles 10 of the most powerful, sad and even downright haunting final songs artists performed live before they died.

In one case, the artist died unexpectedly, but the cover song he chose to end his final set almost seemed to predict his death.