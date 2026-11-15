The best Oak Ridge Boys songs have made history, and their history as a band is worth noting, too.

Read on to discover the best Oak Ridge Boys songs from across their decades-long career.

When Did the Oak Ridge Boys First Form?

The story begins around 1942, during World War II.

Oak Ridge, Tenn., was the location of the top-secret Manhattan Project. As the military town was perfecting the atomic bomb, a local group founded by Wally Fowler was performing as the Georgia Clodhoppers.

With time, the town became more popular, and the gospel group changed its name to the Oak Ridge Quartet.

The ever-evolving group of singers finally became known as the Oak Ridge Boys, consisting of William Lee Golden, Joe Bonsall, Richard Sterban and Duane Allen.

Since, the group has become a staple of the country music genre. The Oak Ridge Boys were inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2011, and the Country Music Hall of Fame inducted them in 2015.

What Are the Oak Ridge Boys Doing Today?

The band has been through many changes. Longtime Oak Ridge Boys singer Joe Bonsall died on July 9, 2024, at age 76 as a result of complications from ALS, and Richard Sterban announced he was battling cancer in September of 2025. Sterban died in November 2026 at age 83. His cause of death was complications of brochitis and pneumonia.

Still, the Oak Ridge Boys continue to record and tour, with no clear end date in sight.

In honor of their contributions to country music, these are the Top 10 Oak Ridge Boys songs: