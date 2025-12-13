William Lee Golden and the Goldens have just released a video for their newest song, "Old Country Church," and they're looking for votes in this week's Taste of Country Video Countdown.

The Oak Ridge Boys singer and his family vocal group deliver a simple, down-home rendition of the gospel classic, imbuing it with a homespun charm by adding traditional country flourishes to their arrangement.

The clip juxtaposes footage of them recording the song in the studio with scenes of a quaint rural church:

They're facing competition from Trey Calloway, whose new acoustic performance video for "Christmas With You" is also new this week.

There are major changes to the countdown this week.

Karen Waldrup returns to the top spot in the countdown with her "Blue Cowboy Boots" video, while new videos from T.G. Sheppard and Kelly Lang and Danielle Bradbery also enter the Top 10 this time around.

Taste of Country lets our readers decide their favorite videos in country music each week, so if you want to see your favorite artists win, you've got to vote and keep on voting!

Good luck!

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Saturday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.

Voting results can change slightly after the weekly poll closes, since we tabulate the votes and remove illegitimate votes that skew the results.