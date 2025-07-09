Oak Ridge Boys Tribute Joe Bonsall One Year After His Death

The Oak Ridge Boys turned to social media to mark the one-year anniversary of the death of longtime singer Joe Bonsall.

The Country Music Hall of Famers turned to X on July 9, 2025, which marked the one-year anniversary of Bonsall's death from ALS in 2024.

"One in a million. Sending our love to Joe's family on this difficult anniversary," the group wrote. "Please post your favorite Joe song."

Bonsall retired from the Oak Ridge Boys as a touring member in January of 2024, and he was replaced by a young singer named Ben James, who's been singing his old parts during the group's farewell tour.

The Oak Ridge Boys announced their farewell tour in September of 2023.

The group had intended to retire at the end of 2024, but they decided to continue on, with a new album and a busy slate of tour dates for the second half of 2025.

Oak Ridge Boys singer Duane Allen lost his wife on Easter Sunday of 2024.

The 82-year-old Hall of Famer admits he struggled after her death, saying that he huddled up in his home for months after his wife died.

The band remains on the road with a very busy schedule.

"Right now, I don't have any end date in sight. I just started my 60th year with the Oak Ridge Boys, and I have no one to come home to," Allen states.

"Singing and the fans on the road, they're all my family now. And this group of guys I work with, we all love each other, and we love what we do. So I don't know when the end date will be."