Oak Ridge Boys Announce Their Farewell Tour

The Oak Ridge Boys acknowledge time is running out to see them live, as they label an upcoming batch of tour dates a "farewell tour."

The American Made: Farewell Tour includes shows through mid-December, but the band plans to keep playing into 2024. William Lee Golden and company will play fewer shows next year than ever before, telling Billboard that old age and health issues are forcing them to slow down.

"My legs aren’t what they used to be," Joe Bonsall says, explaining how he's had to sing from a stool in recent years. "Richard (Sterban) has had a few small health issues, but he got by them fine. Duane (Allen) is doing great and Golden, he’s going to be 85 in January and he's got more energy than all of us put together."

So, instead of 120 to 140 shows, the Country Music Hall of Fame group will trim to 50 or 60 concerts. After that?

Nobody has put a timestamp on when the Oak Ridge Boys may play their final show, which is common. Alabama, for example, have been doing some version of a farewell tour for several years, but have plenty of shows to keep them busy into December 2023. George Strait and Shania Twain are two more Hall of Fame-caliber artists to indicate they'd retire from the road, only to embark on an ambitious tour years later.

The Oak Ridge Boys finalized their current lineup in 1973 and released seventeen No. 1 hits, including "Leaving Louisiana in the Broad Daylight, "Trying to Love Two Women" and "Elvira." They were inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 2000 and the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2015.

The Oak Ridge Boys’ American Made: Farewell Tour Dates:

Sept. 20 — Branson, Mo. @ the Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts

Sept. 21 — Branson, Mo. @ the Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts

Sept. 22 — Jefferson City, Mo. @ Capital Region MU Health Care Amphitheater

Sept. 23 — Huntington, Tenn. @ Dixie Carter Performing Arts Center

Sept. 28 — Minot, N.D. @ Norsk Hostfest Great Hall of the Vikings

Sept. 29 — Grand Forks, N.D. @ Cheste Fritz Auditorium

Sept. 30 — Brookings, S.D. @ Swiftel Center

Oct. 1 — Deadwood, S.D. @ Deadwood Mountain Grand

Oct. 4 — Branson, Mo. @ the Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts

Oct. 5 — Branson, Mo. @ the Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts

Oct. 6 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Ameristar Casino Hotel Kansas City

Oct. 7 — Powderly, Texas @ Richard Drake’s Party Barn

Oct. 11 — Branson, Mo. @ the Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts

Oct. 12 — Branson, Mo. @ the Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts

Oct. 13 — Arlington, Texas @ Arlington Music Hall

Oct. 14 — Arlington, Texas @ Arlington Music Hall

Oct. 18 — Branson, Mo. @ the Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts

Oct. 19 — Branson, Mo. @ the Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts

Oct. 21 — Rome, Ga. @ Rome City Auditorium

Oct. 26 — Branson, Mo. @ the Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts

Oct. 27 — Branson, Mo. @ the Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts

Oct. 28 — Independence, Kan. @ Neewollah Celebration - Jim Halsey Auditorium

Nov. 1 — Branson, Mo. @ the Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts

Nov. 2 — Branson, Mo. @ the Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts

Nov. 4 — Corinth, Miss. @ Crossroads Arena

Nov. 8 — Branson, Mo. @ the Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts

Nov. 9 — Branson, Mo. @ the Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts

Nov. 11 — Nashville, Tenn. @ The Grand Ole Opry

Nov. 15 — Branson, Mo. @ the Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts

Nov. 16 — Branson, Mo. @ the Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts

Nov. 21 — Portsmouth, Ohio @ Vern Riffe Center for the Arts

Nov. 24 — Wabash, Ind. @ Honeywell Center

Nov. 25 — Anderson, Ind. @ Paramount Theatre

Nov. 30 — Roanoke Rapids, N.C. @ Weldon Mills Theatre

Dec. 1 — Mount Vernon, Ky. @ Renfro Valley Barn Dance

Dec. 2 — Hiawassee, Ga. @ Anderson Music Hall

Dec. 7 — Battle Creek, Mich. @ Firekeepers Casino

Dec. 8 — Harris, Mich. @ Island Resort & Casino

Dec. 9 — Harris, Mich. @ Island Resort & Casino

Dec. 12 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

Dec. 14 — Paducah, Ky. @ Luther F. Carson Four Rivers Center

Dec. 15 — Effingham, Ill. @ Effingham Performance Center

Dec. 16 — Wisconsin Dell, Wisc. @ Crystal grand Music Theatre

Dec. 17 — Dekalb, Ill. @ Egyptian Theatre