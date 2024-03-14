Oak Ridge Boys Mourn the Death of Longtime Bandmate’s Mother

The Oak Ridge Boys are mourning the death of Phyllis Carr, the mother of their longtime touring guitarist, Don Carr.

The group announced Phyllis' death in a statement on social media on Thursday (March 14).

"We all loved Mama Carr," the statement reads.

According to her obituary, Phyllis Carr died on March 8 at the age of 88. She's described as an outgoing, positive person who frequently attended live music concerts, including the shows her son played with the Oaks.

In addition to her musical son, she is survived by a daughter, a sister and multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A bio page for Don Carr on Sweetwater explains that he has worked as a professional guitar player in Nashville for decades. Back in 1990, he took a position playing for Marie Osmond, and performed with her on live television and onstage as well as recording in the studio. He took a position as lead guitarist for the Oaks in 1991 and has since played performances and tour dates of every description with the band.

Among the shows Carr has played as a sideman for the Oak Ridge Boys are multiple White House engagements. He joined them for command performances under President George H.W. Bush and President George W. Bush, including the former's 80th birthday party and library dedication ceremony.

The Oaks announced a farewell tour last year, which they concluded in December.

