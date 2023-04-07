Oak Ridge Boys Legend William Lee Golden’s Historic Plantation Is Stunning! See Inside [Pictures]
Oak Ridge Boys singer William Lee Golden has quite a unique and amazing home just outside of Nashville. The Country Music Hall of Famer lives in a historic manor home originally built in 1786, and pictures show a stunning property that's been carefully updates, but still retains its historic grandeur.
The famously bearded baritone singer lives in a high-dollar, low-volume area outside of Nashville in a stunning brick plantation home appropriately called the Golden Era Plantation.
The 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom red brick Southern manor features massive columns out front, as well as imposing brick walkways and steps that give the front of the house a formal feel. That steps into an oversized foyer that leads to impressive staircases leading up and downstairs.
There are several multi-purpose rooms, as well as a large, beautiful, fully modernized kitchen, a living room with a fireplace and built-in bookcases, a large parlor with a grand piano and more. An iron spiral staircase off the kitchen also provides access to the other floors of the historic manor, which totals 8,262 square feet.
The carefully manicured grounds also offer a large patio with a fireplace, fenced gardens and a guest house. The historic home sits on 6.664 acres of land, and a double iron gate with a long driveway ensures privacy from the road.
The house went on the market in 2016. Online property sites estimate its current value at $1,723,120, which breaks down to about $209 per square foot.
