Oak Ridge Boys singer William Lee Golden has quite a unique and amazing home just outside of Nashville. The Country Music Hall of Famer lives in a historic manor home originally built in 1786, and pictures show a stunning property that's been carefully updates, but still retains its historic grandeur.

The famously bearded baritone singer lives in a high-dollar, low-volume area outside of Nashville in a stunning brick plantation home appropriately called the Golden Era Plantation.

The 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom red brick Southern manor features massive columns out front, as well as imposing brick walkways and steps that give the front of the house a formal feel. That steps into an oversized foyer that leads to impressive staircases leading up and downstairs.

There are several multi-purpose rooms, as well as a large, beautiful, fully modernized kitchen, a living room with a fireplace and built-in bookcases, a large parlor with a grand piano and more. An iron spiral staircase off the kitchen also provides access to the other floors of the historic manor, which totals 8,262 square feet.

The carefully manicured grounds also offer a large patio with a fireplace, fenced gardens and a guest house. The historic home sits on 6.664 acres of land, and a double iron gate with a long driveway ensures privacy from the road.

The house went on the market in 2016. Online property sites estimate its current value at $1,723,120, which breaks down to about $209 per square foot.

Scroll through the photos below to see inside William Lee Golden's historic Southern plantation home, and keep scrolling to see inside more country stars' Southern-style homes.

PICTURES: See Inside Oak Ridge Boys Legend William Lee Golden's Stunning Historic Plantation Home Legendary Oak Ridge Boys singer William Lee Golden lives in a very historic property outside of Nashville, and pictures show a stunning manor home that's been updated without losing its original appeal.

PICTURES: See Inside Alan Jackson's Massive Southern Manor Home Alan Jackson's former 18,622-square-foot plantation-style estate sits on 135 acres in Franklin, Tenn., an affluent rural suburb outside of Nashville. The staggering residence includes formal dining and living rooms, a home office with maple floors, a spacious family room with 22 ft. ceilings, a gourmet kitchen with an adjoining breakfast room and a glass-enclosed porch on the first floor. There are four bedroom suites on the second floor, along with an exercise room and nanny quarters. The third floor has a game room, home theater and a custom pub. The property sold for $28 million in 2010, making it one of the largest sales of a private residence in Nashville.

See Inside Tim McGraw + Faith Hill's Historic Southern Manor Home Tim McGraw and Faith Hill sold their historic Southern manor home outside of Nashville for $15 million.