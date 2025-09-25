Legendary Oak Ridge Boys singer Richard Sterban has revealed a very serious health battle, but he says with prayers from his fans, he plans to return to work as soon as he can.

What Is Richard Sterban's Health News?

"In March of this year, I was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer,” the Country Music Hall of Famer says in a statement.

“But I am under the care of the best cancer doctors in the country and, with the help of the Good Lord above, I believe I will be able to get through this.”

Who Is Richard Sterban?

Sterban has been a member of the Oak Ridge Boys since 1972. Most famously, that's his voice singing the iconic bass parts on "Elvira."

He's been off the road and recovering since mid-May, while Aaron McCune and Tim Duncan have been filling in for him on the Oak Ridge Boys' 2025 tour dates.

What Has Richard Sterban Said About His Cancer Diagnosis?

“I want to thank everyone, especially the fans, for your concern, and I would appreciate your continued prayers," the singer states. "Most days I’m feeling very good, and I hope to be back out on the road in several months.”

Sterban most recently appeared with the Oak Ridge Boys at the Academy of Country Music Awards in May.

Are the Oak Ridge Boys Retiring?

The beloved country vocal group announced that they would retire from the road in September of 2023, when they revealed their American Made: Farewell Tour.

They initially had dates scheduled through December of 2024, but the group wasn't done yet.

The Oak Ridge Boys announced a new slate of tour dates for 2025 on Jan. 14, with shows scheduled through nearly the end of the year — and they're planning more shows into 2026.

Are All of the Oak Ridge Boys Still Alive?

The Oak Ridge Boys have faced major losses since 2024.

First, Duane Allen lost his wife of nearly 55 years, Norah Lee Allen, on the same Easter weekend that Sterban's wife lost her father.

Then, William Lee Golden's son Rusty died on July 1, 2024, followed by longtime Oak Ridge Boys singer Joe Bonsall, who died on July 9 at age 76 as a result of complications from ALS.

Allen told Taste of Country in June that the group lost 16 people who were either family members, close friends or part of their team around that same time, but they still don't plan to stop working.

"Right now, I don't have any end date in sight," Allen said. "I just started my 60th year with the Oak Ridge Boys, and I have no one to come home to.

"Singing and the fans on the road, they're all my family now," he added. "And this group of guys I work with, we all love each other, and we love what we do. So I don't know when the end date will be.

"The fact that God has blessed us for so many years ... when He gets His mind made up that we've done enough, He will tell us, 'It is enough. Go on home,'" Allen observed.

"We'll keep singing as long as God keeps blessing our career."

