Not So Fast! Oak Ridge Boys Add 2025 Dates to Farewell Tour

The Oak Ridge Boys are not retiring from the road, after all — at least, not quite yet.

The beloved country vocal group announced that they would retire from the road in September of 2023, when they revealed the dates for their American Made: Farewell Tour.

The tour originally had dates scheduled through December of 2024, but as it turns out, the Country Music Hall of Famers are not done yet. The Oaks announced a new slate of tour dates for 2025 on Tuesday (Jan. 14), with shows scheduled all the way through December of 2025.

The group released their most recent album, Mama's Boys, in November of 2024, and they say promoting the new music has reinvigorated their desire to perform.

“We’ve had so much fun touring from city to city and getting to see everyone,” singer William Lee Golden shares in a press release. “The response we received from the new album has been wonderful and we hope you love it as much as we do. Keep checking our website as new dates will be added soon!”

One of the longest-serving Oak Ridge Boys will not be part of the new dates. Singer Joe Bonsall announced his decision to retire from the road in January of 2024, and he was replaced on the road by a young singer named Ben James.

Bonsall died on July 9, 2024, as a result of complications from ALS. He was 76 years old.

Ben James made his recorded debut with the Oak Ridge Boys on Mama's Boys.

In addition to the new shows, the Oak Ridge Boys are set to record another new album later in 2025.

For a complete listing of all the Oak Ridge Boys' upcoming concerts, visit their official website.

In Memoriam: Country Stars Who Died in 2024 Take a moment to remember the country artists, songwriters and industry members who died in 2024. Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak

Sterling Whitaker is a Senior Writer and Senior Editor for Taste of Country. He focuses on celebrity real estate, as well as coverage of Yellowstone and related shows like 1883 and 1923. He's interviewed cast members including Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, Sam Elliott and Harrison Ford, and Whitaker is also known for his in-depth interviews with country legends including Don Henley, Rodney Crowell, Trace Adkins, Ronnie Milsap, Ricky Skaggs and more.