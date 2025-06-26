William Lee Golden turned to social media to share the first official picture ever taken of him when he joined the Oak Ridge Boys, and it's a far cry from the signature long beard and sunglasses that he generally sports today.

The 86-year-old Country Music Hall of Famer joined the Oak Ridge Boys in 1965, at a time when they were still a Southern Gospel group.

He shared the picture below to X on June 19, featuring a dramatically different, clean-cut look.

Golden is dressed in a suit and tie in the photo, sporting a pompadour and without any sign of the beard that would later become so associated with him:

The Oak Ridge Boys had existed in different lineups previously, but it was the lineup of Golden, Duane Allen, Joe Bonsall and Richard Sterban that made the transition first into more contemporary gospel, and then into mainstream country music in the mid-1970s.

The Oak Ridge Boys became one of the most successful groups in country music with a string of hits that included "I'll Be True to You," "Elvira," "American Made" and many more.

Golden was out of the group from 1987 until 1995, replaced by Steve Sanders. However, he returned the Oak Ridge Boys in 1995, and that lineup remained constant until singer Joe Bonsall retired from the road in 2024.

Sadly, tragedy touched the Oak Ridge Boys repeatedly in 2024. Golden's son, Rusty, died on July 1, and Bonsall died on July 9 at age 76 as a result of complications from ALS.

Oaks singer Duane Allen also lost his wife, Norah Lee Allen. on Easter in 2024, and all told, the group lost 16 people who were close friends and associates within a few months' time.

The band has since bounced back, releasing a new album, Mama's Boys, in late 2024 and adding a new slate of tour dates to its planned farewell tour.

Keep up with the Oak Ridge Boys via the group's official website.