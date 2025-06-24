Flat River Band asked the Oak Ridge Boys to help them recreate a scene from a legendary American television show. The result is a new music video for "Leaving Louisiana in the Broad Daylight," co-starring that show's biggest star.

Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider helps the Flat River Band get to the performance.

That fits, because Bo Duke was in the room the first time the Oaks sang the song. About 46 years ago, they made an appearance on the TV show that was so well-received that Boss Hogg made all their legal troubles disappear.

The new video — premiering exclusively at Taste of Country — can be seen below. It begins with Schneider on the phone with his fictional brother Luke Duke about another speed trap in Hazzard County. He thoughtfully decides to call the Flat River Band, who don't believe it's him until he does the Bo Duke voice.

The good deed backfires, however. Instead of taking his advice and rolling through the county nice and slow, the band decides that spending all day in jail and all night singing with the Oak Ridge Boys at the Boar's Nest sounds perfect.

So, they hit the gas, get arrested by two police officers that look more like Daisy Dukes than Roscoe P. Coltrane, and get sentenced to an eternity singing country music.

The original Dukes of Hazzard clip (seen below) follows a similar plot line.

Two original members of the Oak Ridge Boys (Duane Allen and William Lee Golden) join the FRB for the performance. The whole experience is a delightful reminder of how good the song — released in 1979 — is. It went No. 1 for the Oaks a year later.

Sadly, Joe Bonsall of the Oak Ridge Boys has since died. Two Dukes of Hazzard cast members critical to that scene also died. James Best played the sheriff, and Sorrell Booke played Boss Hogg.

Original clips found online don't show the Oak Ridge Boys getting caught up in the speed trap, just what happens afterward.

Flat River Band grew up watching the show and later became friends with the Oak Ridge Boys.

"We still vividly remember the episode where Roscoe set up a speed trap and JD Hogg had the Oak Ridge Boys perform ‘Leaving Louisiana in the Broad Daylight,’" they tell ToC.

"It was such a memorable moment for us. Now, being able to perform that song live and in studio with The Oak Ridge Boys feels like a childhood dream come true."

These Artists Prove Traditional Country Is Alive and Well These 23 modern country singers prove that traditional country is alive and well. Cody Johnson, Justin Moore, Aaron Watson and newcomers like Triston Marez and Lauren Mascitti are staying true to country music's roots. Scroll down to find an artist you'll love.