Karen Waldrup Celebrates Her Louisiana Roots in Colorful New ‘Blue Cowboy Boots’ Video [Exclusive Premiere]

Karen Waldrup/YouTube

Karen Waldrup celebrates her roots in the free-spirited new video for her latest song, "Blue Cowboy Boots."

The Louisiana-born country singer filmed the boisterous new video in two different locations in her home state. Inspired in part by Waldrup's partnership with Wetkiss Boots, her new video is a celebration of doing things your own way.

"The music video for 'Blue Cowboy Boots' is a true gift from my Louisiana roots!" Waldrup states.

"We filmed it while riding on a Mardi Gras float for Mardi Gras 2025 and then again at a crawfish festival in Louisiana on stage with the band. It's a fun, feel good video all about freedom and individuality."

Produced by Todd Schmidt, Waldrup's "Blue Cowboy Boots" video premieres exclusively online with Taste of Country. Take a look in the clip below:

Waldrup came to widespread public attention as a Top 5 finalist on Season 25 of The Voice in 2024. Her high-energy performances have taken her all over the world, performing in more than 15 countries and counting.

Grammy-winning producers Paul Worley and Biff Watson co-produced Waldrup's most recent album, 2022's Kendall County Road, which included a collaboration with World War II veteran Jim Martin, as well as a duet with Wendy Moten on “Nothing Is Impossible."

For more information about Karen Waldrup's music and tour schedule, visit her official website.

"Blue Cowboy Boots" is currently available for streaming and purchase across a wide variety of digital music providers.

