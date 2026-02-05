See the Setlist From Toby Keith’s Final Concert Performance

Toby Keith took the stage for one final series of concerts toward the very end of his life in 2023, and he made his time on stage count.

The country superstar played the final show of his life in December of 2023, and his setlist encompassed songs from every aspect of his long career.

Keith played three sold-out shows at Las Vegas' Dolby Live theater at Park MGM at the end of 2023, wrapping them up with one final concert on Dec. 14.

What Did Toby Keith Play at His Final Concert?

The singer-songwriter and performer stacked his set with many of his biggest hits, including "Big Dog Daddy," "I Wanna Talk About Me," "Beer for My Horses," "Who's Your Daddy?," "Red Solo Cup," "Should've Been a Cowboy" and many more.

His 23-song set also included a Jimmy Buffett cover and ended with "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American)."

How Did Toby Keith Die?

Those nights marked a return to the concert stage for Keith, who spent most of the previous 18 months out of the spotlight after revealing he was battling stomach cancer in June of 2022.

Keith felt buoyed by his show-stealing appearance at the People's Choice Country Awards in September of 2023, where he gave a chilling performance of "Don't Let the Old Man In" and accepted the Country Icon Award.

Sadly, the worst came to pass when Keith died on Feb. 5, 2024, at the age of 62, leaving his optimistic plans to move forward and tour in 2024 unfulfilled.

Is Toby Keith in the Country Music Hall of Fame?

Keith was among the artists named to the Country Music Hall of Fame's Class of 2024 on March 18, 2024.

Read on to see the setlist from Keith's final show in Las Vegas in December of 2023, according to Setlist.fm.

Toby Keith Final Concert Setlist, Dec. 14, 2023, at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas:

1. "Big Dog Daddy"

2. "Made in America"

3. "God Love Her"

4. "I Wanna Talk About Me"

5. "Whiskey Girl"

6. "Who's That Man"

7. "Wish I Didn't Know Now"

8. "Beer for My Horses"

9. "Somewhere Else"

10. "I Won't Let You Down"

11. "You Shouldn't Kiss Me Like This"

12. "Don't Let the Old Man In"

13. "Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes" (Jimmy Buffett Cover)

14. "Who's Your Daddy"

15. "Dream Walkin'"

16. "Red Solo Cup"

17. "As Good as I Once Was"

18. "I Love This Bar"

19. "Should've Been a Cowboy"

20. "How Do You Like Me Now?!"

21. "A Little Less Talk and a Lot More Action"

22. "American Soldier"

23. "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American)" (With Carrot Top)

