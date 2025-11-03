Jake Owen was a guest on Taste of Country Nights where he revealed that he was indeed single again and life after fiancée Erica Hartlein was lonely.

We were engulfed in a deep conversation about life, music and sobriety, and honestly, Owen kind of broke his breakup news in passing.

The "Beachin'" singer said, "Man in the last couple of years I've gone through my second separation and going back to being just like this single guy -- I was alone, dude, I felt really alone."

"There were times where I felt like I had to get high so I couldn't cry," he adds.

The second half of that sentence was not meant literally. It came during a conversation about how Hank Williams Jr. has affected his life and music. Williams has a song called "Feelin' Better" with that lyric.

Owen and his ex fiancée, Erica Hartlein had been together since 2019 and engaged since December of 2020. They share a daughter together, Paris Hartley (6).

The "Barefoot Blue Jean Night" singer is a dedicated father to his two children, Paris and Pearl (12.) He was even a few minutes late to our interview due to being stuck in traffic after dropping his youngest off at school.

Even through his separations, he always shows massive amounts of love for his two daughters.

Still, "I suppose I am a hard man to love and I'm still working on me," he admits.

Owen is taking this time in his life to work on not only himself, but his music. He explained that he had to leave Nashville and his record label behind in order to thrive and come out of his emotional hardships.

There's a reference to Hank Williams, Jr.'s "Feelin' Better" in the title-track of Owen's new Dreams To Dream album (out Nov. 7). Shooter Jennings produced the album, which completes a full circle.

His father, Waylon Jennings, co-produced Williams New South album in 1977. The project featured "Feelin' Better."

Who is Jake Owen's Ex-Wife?

Lacey Buchanan is Owen's ex-wife. The two were married from 2012 to 2015 and share a daughter, Pearl, together.

