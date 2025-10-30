Jake Owen's response to a question about who the craziest contact he has saved in his phone is took a complete 180-degree turn from what we expected.

It all went down while Owen was in the Taste of Country Nights studio chatting with Evan Paul.

Owen replied, "I'd say the best number that I got in my phone is my granddad, who's 103. There's nobody on Earth that's more important in my phone than him."

This was such a warm response, especially since we know for a fact that the singer has some celebrities in his contacts list. But none of them are more meaningful than his own granddad.

"There's nobody on Earth that I can call that can give me the wisdom and insight and knowledge [that he can]," Owen continues. "I could call him right now and he would answer the phone: 'Hello there, grandson.'"

"He's a gangster. My granddad is 103 and my grandma is 102 and they live alone in Winter Haven, Florida," he says.

Florida is a noted retirement destination, and the state is well-equipped with assisted living facilities and nursing homes. The fact that his grandparents are over 100 and still living on their own is pretty dang impressive!

Hearing the "Barefoot Blue Jean Night" star talk about his grandfather is enough to make even the biggest curmudgeon a little emotional.

"He's taught me a lot," Owen reflects.

"I asked him how he made it that long and he said 'I'm grateful,'" he elaborates. "I asked him how he remains grateful and he said ,'You can't truly be grateful with a bitter heart.' I'll never forget that he said this."

"I'm a bitter dude sometimes, like about things," the singer admits. "I've learned in my elder years: What do I have to be bitter about? I have a 103 year-old granddad that's still there reminding me to be grateful."

How Old is Jake Owen?

Jake Owen is 44 years-old. He was born on August 28, 1981.

How Many Number One Songs Does Jake Owen Have?

When it comes to country radio hits, Jake Owen is no slouch. He's got 10 no.1 songs (and counting!) under his belt.