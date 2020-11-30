Jake Owen is engaged! The country star popped the question to his girlfriend of about three years, Erica Hartlein, and she said yes.

Owen shared the happy news on his Instagram Stories on Monday night (Nov. 30). A photo of the artist, Hartlein and daughter Paris shows the couple with smiles on their faces and Hartlein sporting large, sparkling diamond ring.

A second photo Owen posted shows Owen wearing a pair of jeans with one dirt-stained knee -- a sure giveaway that he proposed the traditional way: down on one knee.

@jakeowenofficial, Instagram

Owen and Hartlein have known each other since 2017, though their first public appearance together was at the 2018 ACM Awards. At the time, she was an interior designer at Restoration Hardware, and he "was buying a couch or something," Owen shared on the All Our Favorite People podcast (quote via Country Now).

"I was just intrigued by how beautiful she was and how she was holding court in that store that day and telling people what they needed to do. I was like ‘Wow, she’s got a lot going for her. She’s confident,'" Owen recalls. "But I never actually ever said anything to her about it -- it was flirtatious until it was a few weeks after that ... I was in the store, and I said ‘Hey, you wanna get a beer sometime? I don’t know if that’s professional enough to ask because you’ve only helped me in a professional way, but I figured if I didn’t ask you for beer, I’d never know if you would wanna go get one.’

"She was like, ‘Sure, let’s go,'" he adds. "So, we went to the Red Pony in Franklin" -- and, clearly, it worked out well.

Owen and Hartlein welcomed baby Paris into their family in late April of 2019. She is Owen's second child, following older sister Pearl, who was born on Thanksgiving (Nov. 22) in 2012, to the singer and his first wife, Lacey Buchanan.

Owen and Buchanan divorced in 2015, after three years of marriage. They met on the set of his "8 Second Ride" music video, released in 2009.