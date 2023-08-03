Jake Owen keeps the good times rolling in the new music video for "On the Boat Again," his laid-back summer twanger that puts a jaunty sea captain's hat on a Willie Nelson classic.

Owen's new song credits Nelson's 1980 "On the Road Again," and the homage isn't subtle. Any fan with a working knowledge of the original version will at least be able to hum along to the chorus of "On the Boat Again" on first listen. But there's one key difference between the two: While Nelson fashioned his song as an ode to the work of being a touring musician, Owen's update is all about taking a break.

Appropriately enough, vacation vibes run strong through the "On the Boat Again" music video, which starts when a couple of Owen's buddies peer-pressure him into playing hooky from some house chores to hit the water with them.

While he resists at first, the singer's ultimately more than happy to oblige — and off we go into three minutes of sunscreen-soaked fun on a houseboat off the coast of Florida. Co-starring a cast of friends, an all-ages fishing trip and Owen's guitar, the singer sails away into a carefree summertime seascape, all set to the song's good-natured escapism with a hat-tip to classic country.

"On the Boat Again" comes off Owen's latest album, Loose Cannon. He'll spend much of this fall on a tour named after the project, which kicks off in early September with a stop in Cleveland, Ohio.