Was there something between Jake Owen and Taylor Swift back in the day? While the pop star is known for writing cryptic lyrics about her past lovers, Owen is not one of them.

In 2010, Swift released "Sparks Fly" and mentioned Portland, Ore., where the two happened to have played a show together. This set the Swiftie rumor mill ablaze, as rumors that the track is about Owen began to spread.

Now, more than a decade later, the "Down to the Honkytonk" singer is addressing them.

“It’s a great song and the speculation has always been funny to me,” Owen tells People. “I’m sure Taylor probably laughs at it all too, but I’m happy to even have my name in the discussion around it.”

Although no romantic relationship happened between the two singers, there is a long friendship. Owen reveals he has known Swift since she was 16 and cutting her teeth in the music industry. He's also a big fan of her work, calling her an "amazing artist."

“It’s been incredible to see how she’s grown as a musician and what a global phenomenon she’s become,” he adds.

Chatter surrounding the track resurfaced with the release of "Sparks Fly (Taylor's Version)," which appears on her Speak Now album. Swift dropped Speak Now (Taylor's Version) on Friday, July 7, which has brought up a lot of old conversations about the content of the songs — old rumors about old flames and more.

Owen is preparing to hit the road in September. His Loose Cannon Tour will run Sept. 7 through Oct. 28, with several casino and theater stops. The tour is named after his new album, which arrived on June 23.