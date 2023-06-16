Bud Light — one of the most popular beer brands in America — has been facing controversy in recent months, dating back to a one-off partnership between the brand and transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney.

Bud Light sent Mulvaney a handful of beers, including a can with her face on it, and she posted an Instagram video displaying the custom can as part of a March Madness promotion.

But some objected to the partnership between Bud Light (and its parent company Anheuser-Busch) and a transgender public figure, and a fierce controversy — complete with a Bud Light boycott — was born.

Many country stars have been vocal, on both side of the debate. Travis Tritt announced plans to discontinue all Anheuser-Busch products from his tour rider, which sparked a Twitter skirmish with Zach Bryan, who called that anti-trans sentiment "completely wrong."

Kid Rock shared video of himself opening fire on cases of Bud Light, and John Rich announced plans to wipe the brand from the shelves of his downtown Nashville bar. Meanwhile, Garth Brooks — who's currently planning the opening of his own Lower Broadway hot spot — said his bar will serve Bud Light, explaining that he believes it should be up to the consumer what beer they drink, and adding, "If you're an a--hole, there are plenty other places on Lower Broadway [to go]."

But no matter where you fall on the Bud Light debate, one thing's for certain: Country music sure has a lot of songs that name-check this immensely popular beer brand. Everyone from Morgan Wallen to Brad Paisley to Thomas Rhett to the Cadillac Three have included a mention of Bud Light in their song lyrics — even Tritt has tipped his hat to Bud in a song in the past.

Scroll through the gallery below for Taste of Country's round-up of country songs that mention Bud Light or Budweiser, including one artist whose catalog features not one but three songs that mention the brand.