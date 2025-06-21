There's just something about country music and NASCAR, don't you think? The two pair well with one another, like ketchup and mustard — which, coincidentally, you can get on your hot dog at the racetrack's concession stand.

Whether racing is considered a "country" sport or not, there are plenty of country music fans who enjoy watching their favorite drivers out on the track on Sunday afternoon. Networks have picked up on this, and many use hit country tracks in their promotional video packages.

And if you've been out to the track to take in an event, you know it's likely the race will feature country music playing in the stands. If you're really lucky, it will be a country artist singing the national anthem before the first engine is revved up.

Country Music Loves NASCAR

There are quite a few country artists who are fans of the sport of racing. In addition to being a part of race day traditions, it's not a rare thing for singers and their families to be roaming the infield or the pit area at the tracks in Nashville.

Country artists have also been given the honor of taking part in other pre-race activities, like driving the pace car, waving the checkered flag and delivering the iconic line, "Gentlemen, start your engines."

And let's not forget those who have graced the actual cars themselves.

Luke Combs, Bailey Zimmerman and Chris Stapleton are some of those whose names or likenesses have been used on a car's wrap, thanks to various drivers. We've never seen some of these guys move so fast!

The next time you rally up the crew on race day, add these songs to your pre-race soundtrack. Some are sentimental and others are just silly, but they're perfect for any fan!

Keep scrolling to see the best country songs about NASCAR.

