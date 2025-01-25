If you haven't noticed, country music and NASCAR go together like peanut butter and jelly. The two entities appear to have a mutual affection for one another.

There are a handful of singers who have songs dedicated to the sport, like Eric Church with "Talledega" and Riley Green's "Numbers on the Cars."

In addition to the music, there has been a long tradition of enlisting country singers to perform during race weekend events, especially at the races held in Nashville. Of course, that doesn't stop these artists from traveling to perform ahead of big races, like the Daytona 500 in Daytona Beach, Fla. Dierks Bentley and Luke Combs are among those who have taken the stage before the big race.

Country music seems to be the well that many races draw from when it comes to the singing of the national anthem as well. Several country artists have taken on the honor of singing our nation's anthem before the drivers take to their vehicles, including Trace Adkins.

Country Music Loves NASCAR

Many singers like Combs, Jelly Roll, Kane Brown and Bailey Zimmerman have been spotted at races as fans. Many walk through the pits at these events, mingling with the drivers, while other have been selected to take part in some very honorable roles.

For example, Jelly Roll has delivered the traditional "Gentleman, start your engines" at a race in Texas in 2023. Combs had the rare opportunity to serve as the honorary pace car driver for the Ally 400 race in 2024.

There's no greater honor, however, than having your face displayed on one of those cars circling the track. Over the years there have been some lucky country singers — like Combs — who have been honored with their name or likeness on a race car.

Keep scrolling to see these one-of-a-kind designs.