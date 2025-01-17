The Daytona 500 will have a little country flair on the track this year, as Chris Stapleton and JR Motorsports are joining forces on a car.

It's the racing organization's first Cup car and marks their first entry into NASCAR's historic race.

The No. 40 car's design will feature Stapleton's whiskey brand Traveller Whiskey, produced by Buffalo Trace Distillery.

JR Motorsports' Justin Allgaier will be behind the wheel on race day. He's the defending NACAR Xfinity Series Champion.

“We’ve been waiting for the right moment for JR Motorsports,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. says in a statement. “With Justin winning the Xfinity Series championship and Chris Stapleton’s undeniable star power, the planets aligned for this perfect opportunity to enter this year’s Daytona 500.”

“Traveller Whiskey joining JR Motorsports for their inaugural entry into the Cup Series at the Daytona 500 feels like a very natural partnership,” Stapleton adds.

“I’m honored to be a part of this historic moment with Dale and Kelley, and excited to see Justin race the No. 40 Traveller Whiskey Chevrolet in Daytona.”

Take a look at the car's special wrap:

How to Watch Chris Stapleton's Race Car

The Stapleton-inspired car will make its debut in the qualifying round of the Daytona 500 on Wednesday, Feb. 12. It will also be featured in "The Duels," which are scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 13.

The 2025 Daytona 500 will return to Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. on Sunday, Feb. 16. Fans can watch the race live on FOX at 2:30PM ET.