If you like going fast and are looking for love, this is the perfect first date for you.

Busch Light is turning Daytona Speedway into Date-tona, offering couples a shot at banked turns and more importantly, love.

Prospective couples will climb into a race car and go for some laps as they determine whether or not their passenger prince or princess is worth going on a second date with. If the couple hits it off on the track, they will be awarded a pair of tickets to the Daytona 500 for a full date.

Krystyn Stowe, head of marketing for Anheuser-Busch, tells Speedway Digest that this is not the first time that Busch Light has looked toward love, citing the 2023 marriage that took place during a NASCAR pit stop in Las Vegas.

"Busch Light believes in the power of connecting over shared passions and cold beer” she says, which honestly sounds perfect for the Daytona 500.

Of course, this does have some downsides to it. After all, if the date isn’t going well, good luck leaving this one early. If you want to take a shot at it, sign-ups are now open — they will be taking applicants through January 21.

Good luck to the racers and the lovers.

