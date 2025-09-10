Cracker Barrel is pausing its restaurant renovations nationwide as its stock continues to decline. Thankfully, playing their iconic peg game at the table is still free.

Here’s the scoop on the family-friendly eatery with the Southern charm we all know and love.

As Cracker Barrel's has taken another nosedive in recent days, the chain turned to X in an attempt to stop the bleeding.

"You’ve shared your voices in recent weeks not just on our logo, but also on our restaurants," the wrote. "If your restaurant hasn’t been remodeled, you don’t need to worry, it won’t be."

The fact that a national restaurant chain felt compelled to issue a public statement shows both its prominence in American dining culture and its awareness of public perception.

Cracker Barrel’s brand is so recognizable that even seemingly minor decisions—such as adjusting its logo or remodeling select locations—can draw outsized attention and scrutiny.

CNN reports that of the more than 600 Cracker Barrel locations across the United States, only four have been remodeled — yet those few updates generated public debate nationwide.

Core elements that define Cracker Barrel’s appeal — such as the peg game, country-store décor, and the signature gift shop—will remain unchanged.

On its website, Cracker Barrel reassures customers: “The vintage Americana you love will always be here — the rocking chairs on the porch, our fireplaces and peg games, unique treasures in our gift shop and antiques pulled straight from our warehouse in Lebanon, Tennessee.”

The statement reads almost like a conciliatory gesture — Cracker Barrel acknowledging the backlash and attempting to reassure diners that, despite the controversy, the familiar experience they cherish remains unchanged.

Even the President of the United States weighed in on Truth Social, writing, “All of your fans very much appreciate it. Good luck in the future. Make lots of money and, most importantly, make your customers happy again!”

Personally, I’ve always felt Cracker Barrel’s charm and atmosphere outshine its food, so I’m relieved the nostalgic décor — and, most importantly, the free peg game — will remain.

Who is the CEO of Cracker Barrel?

The face behind the controversy is Julie Felss Masino. Masino has been with the company since November of 2023.

How Much Does Cracker Barrel Make Per Year?

In 2023, Cracker Barrel made $3.4 billion in revenue, so they are not hurting by any means.

