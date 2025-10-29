By now you have likely seen the viral footage of three teenagers in scary Halloween costumes banging on the door of a house in Virginia, threatening violence and even trying to gain entry into a family's home.

Well, police say that they have identified the kids involved, and that no charges will be filed against them.

The three teens can be seen on Ring camera saying things such as, "I'm gonna count to 10, if this door doesn't open, we're going to come in."

They were also gesturing that they would slash throats once inside.

A widow, her adult daughter and child were inside the home at the time. You can imagine the fear running through their bodies as the incident unfolded live in front of them, and not even on Halloween, mind you.

According to Inside Edition, it was all an elaborate Halloween prank by three related teenagers that went horribly wrong.

And get this: Two of the teens were siblings, and their mother was in on the prank, helping them out, standing to the side, off-camera.

What we also didn't see on the Ring camera footage was that the three trouble-makers went behind the woman's home and even broke her fence gate, trying to gain entry.

It could have ended a lot worse, as the homeowner's son showed up with a handgun, ready for action, but thankfully the three masked teens had already left the scene.

