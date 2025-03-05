Kid Rock to Democrats: ‘Shut Up!’

Kid Rock's advice to Democrats came with a racist quip aimed at a Minnesota congresswoman.

The singer was talking to FOX News before President Donald Trump's address to Congress on Tuesday (March 4). Host Jesse Waters mentioned rumors that Democrats might try to pull a stunt to draw attention away from the speech.

"Shut up. Sit there and learn something," Kid Rock told the group.

The brief interview celebrated President Trump's accomplishments as much as it did a return of American patriotism.

"America's back, baby," Kid Rock said after describing the scene at a recent NASCAR event he attended.

"It feels like America. We're celebrating America and all the things that are great about our country."

The host and his guest noted low morale in the Democratic party, and Kid Rock said that makes sense, as he figures they're still "butt sore" about poor messaging during the four years leading up to last fall's election.

He reserved his sharpest comments for Ilhan Abdullahi Omar, who's been part of the U.S. House of Representatives since 2019.

"I mean what? Ilhan Omar's gonna walk out?" Rock said. "Just collect your things from your office, put a basket over your head and go back to where you came from."

Omar was born in Somalia and moved to the United States as a teenager. Interviewer Jesse Waters didn't acknowledge the comment and moved on to the next question.

Rock has long supported President Donald Trump, even calling him a personal friend.

During this interview, he recalled running into Elon Musk while golfing with the president recently. Last week, he showed support for DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) by sharing a list of things his own employees do each day.

