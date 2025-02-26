Kid Rock Lists Everything Employees Do Each Day + It’s Exhausting!

Kid Rock listed everything one of his employees did for him in a single day and ... someone get that man cold beer for his effort.

The singer was responding to opinions on an Elon Musk email that urged federal employees to list five things they did last week. It's all part of DOGE, or Department of Government Efficiency.

"Boo hoo," Kid Rock writes on social media. "I ask my staff to do this every day."

Actually, Kid Rock asks for detailed reports of all things accomplished in a given work day. He proved it by forwarding one employee's list.

"It's called being efficient (DUH!)," he says.

Here's the full list of what Kid Rock's worker did. His identity isn't known, and certain details — like car models — aren't included. It's stylized as the "All Summer Long" singer wrote it.

EMPTIED ALL TRASH

CHECKED MAIL AND LOCK BOX

FED ALL ANIMALS

CLEANED STALLS

MOVED ------------------- BACK TO CABIN 2 AND REMOVED PROPANE HEATER

CHECKED HVAC IN CABIN 2

CHECKED MINI SPLIT IN RUSTY GARAGE AFTER RESETTING IT YESTERDAY, SHOWS FAULT AGAIN. I HAVE TOTAL COMING OUT MONDAY TO CLEAN SALOON ICEMAKER AND WILL HAVE THEM CHECK MINI SPLIT IN RUSTY GARAGE

STOPPED DRIPPING WATER IN TRAILER, SALOON AND TRACTOR BARN

LOWES RUN

CHECKED LODGE AND SUBURBAN

WASHED ------------------ AND FILLED UP WITH GAS

WASHED ------------------ AND PLACED IN CABIN 1

FED HORSES PRIOR TO LEAVING

LET SECURITY KNOW ALL BUILDINGS IN COWBOY TOWN LOCKED AND ARMED

Response to Kid Rock's massive honey-do list has been overwhelming. More than 124,000 people showed approval on Facebook with a thumbs up.

There were nearly 20,000 comments, including this one from singer Travis Tritt:

"It's amazing how incompetent our government has been. Those days are over," he says.

However, not everyone shares Kid Rock's enthusiasm.

Kid Rock Donald Trump Emily Elconin, Getty Images loading...

"Wow I am a federal employee and I work my a-- off and for 40 years I might add," says Rhonda Bandy. "We are short staffed also. I sent my 5 items in without complaints as most of the employees did. Y’all put every government employee in ONE bucket. Very sad."

Others point out that it's not an official federal government worker asking, but Elon Musk.

"Their direct report is not DOGE," says Julie E Hoffman. "So it's not like their boss or direct report is asking for that. So it would be like a random, non company person asking you to do that and they threaten you with losing your job."

Government officials have sent mixed messages about whether employees need to comply with the demand or not.

"Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation," Elon Musk says, but his ability to enforce that is unclear.

