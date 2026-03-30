Kid Rock drew both praise and criticism after posting video of a military helicopter flying right up to his White House replica home.

Some called the moment patriotic. Others saw it as a social media stunt and a waste of taxpayer money.

Watch Kid Rock Salute a Military Helicopter Outside His House

The clip shows Rock standing poolside on the roof of his extravagant, White House replica, Nashville-area home. This home is so committed to displaying American pride, it even looks like the singer's standing next to a Statue of Liberty replica by his pool.

The singer fist-pumps, applauds and salutes the aircraft as it hovers just feet from his balcony.

Rock celebrated the moment in the caption of his post. He also took the opportunity to side-swipe California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who semi-jokingly "banned" Rock from the state last month.

"This is a level of respect that s--t for brains governor of California will never know," Rock wrote. "God Bless America and all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend her."

What Did Fans Say After Kid Rock Shared Video of Himself Saluting a Military Helicopter?

Rock's video drew some backlash, but not because of his comments about Newsom.

Rather some fans wondered whose idea it was for Rock to get a personal flyover, and questioned how much taxpayer money was spent in the process.

"I'm so glad that our tax dollars are paying for Kid Rock to have a military fly by," one user wrote.

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"Using our tax payer dollars that fund the military for social media stunts...nothing weird, right?" added another.

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No information about who initiated and authorized the moment was immediately available. A social media post from Occupy Democrats raised those questions, saying that "military flyovers are normally reserved for official events, funerals or training exercises."

"Private low-altitude passes over a civilian celebrity's home are highly unusual and have prompted accusations of wasting public resources to stroke egos or reward political allies," the post continues.

Read More: 17 Stunning Kid Rock Facts

But many other social media users applauded the moment, calling it an "honor" and saying that there's "no truer Patriot" than Rock.

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And multiple country stars shared approving comments on the post. Randy Houser shared a string of emojis depicting fire and the American flag. Chase Rice jokingly asked Rock for his pool guy's number, presumably because the pool in the video is so pristine.

What's the Deal With Kid Rock's White House Replica Home?

Kid Rock calls his home "The Southern White House," and you can see a banner with that name in the video he posted from the pool.

Read More: Kid Rock Shares Stunning Look at His White House Replica Home

It's a 27,000-square-foot home in Tennessee that Rock spent over 20 years having built.

Rock's home is certainly a statement piece, but it's been difficult to find photos and videos of the inside over the years. Most available images are aerial shots or screenshots from video obtained by Fox News.

Uncle Kracker and Zac Brown have been guests at the home. Dierks Bentley's seen it, too, but only from his plane while flying around Nashville.