17 Things You Didn’t Know About Kid Rock, Including the Truth About His Son!

Country fans know Kid Rock's real name, hometown and hit country and rock songs. Do you know his son's nickname, the story behind the house he grew up in and the playlist filled with song titles so dirty we blushed typing them?

This video and photo gallery of Kid Rock facts ranked Level 1 to 100 features rarely-seen photos and details about Robert James Ritchie's childhood, early adulthood and more.

Kid Rock is rarely far from news headlines. At the start of 2025, he was a featured performer for Donald Trump's inauguration and a popular festival headliner.

A year earlier he was in the news for strong comments regarding a partnership between Live Nation and Ticketmaster. That's a bit ironic, because he has not always been honest about ticketing procedures, but you'll have to jump to Level 70 to see what we're talking about.

The "All Summer Long" singer's divorce, naughty bus tape with a 2000s rocker, mug shots and issues with Vanilla Ice are all featured here. If you're tired of lists that promise stunning facts only to regurgitate the first three paragraphs of Wikipedia, you won't be disappointed.

As the levels get higher, the facts get even more wild. That's not to say Level 1 — rare photos of his early '90s high fade — are weak. See for yourself, and if you like this approach check out a similar list about Jelly Roll.

