Kid Rock Briefly Worried He Might Be ‘Gay’ During Vasectomy Procedure

Kid Rock is sharing all of the gory details after his recent vasectomy.

The singer — who is dad to one adult son, Robert James Ritchie, Jr. — says he made the decision to have the procedure after the end of his most recent relationship.

Rock, 54, reportedly split from Audrey Berry, his fiancée of several years, last month.

In a new interview on Bill Maher's Club Random podcast, he said that the story was "f--king actually hilarious" and revealed that before he started researching the surgery, he didn't have much information about what the vasectomy process would actually entail.

"I'm like, 'Alright, I gotta get these things cut off, or whatever they do,'" Rock recounts.

The star spoke to some men who'd been through the procedure, and they assured him that it wouldn't involve removing his actual testicles. According to the Mayo Clinic, the "snip" in a vasectomy actually refers to a cutting and sealing process in the vas deferens, the tube that carries semen from each testicle.

The vasectomy procedure is typically short and simple, and Rock said the "worst part" actually happened immediately beforehand, when it was time to prep the, ahem, surgical area.

"Now here's the f--ked up part, Bill," Rock recounts, "is that you're sitting there and there's a dude washing your balls. Now think about this: Someone starts scratching your back and you don't know who it is — feels good."

He tried distracting himself from the situation. "I'm [thinking about] like, f--king baseball, who hit the most home runs in history?'" Rock continues. "'If If--king pop a b--er right now, am I gay? This is f--ked up.'"

He goes on to say he was already "having a good laugh," and that the situation only got funnier when the doctor walked in and introduced himself.

"You know what the doctor's name was? I'm not making this up. Dr. Johnson. No s--t," Rock says.

"I'm on the table, he goes, 'What kind of music you want to listen to? Anything that keeps you calm?'" Rock adds. "Motherf--ker puts on Metallica."

Elsewhere in his wide ranging Club Random interview, Rock discussed music, nostalgia and the real reason why decided to get into a heated social media war with Bud Light.