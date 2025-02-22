According to a new report from Us Weely, Kid Rock has parted ways with his longtime fiancee, Audrey Berry.

Us Weekly reports that the rapper, rocker and sometimes country singer, 54, parted with Berry some time in 2024, after a long relationship.

They were first publicly linked in 2011, according to the Detroit Free Press, and the singer — whose real name is Robert James Ritchie — reportedly proposed to her in 2017.

“This is somebody who is not a celebrity. It can really be a tough thing to deal with,” the entertainer said during a 2011 interview with Piers Morgan. “I’m thinking of somebody else, trying not to be so selfish.”

Neither Kid Rock nor Berry has publicly commented on the alleged split.

Us reports “He is venturing into the dating pool,” as according to an unnamed source.

Kid Rock lauded his position in a 2021 interview with Hook & Barrel, saying, "“Every day I pinch myself. I give many, many thanks. I do give a lot of attribution to the hard work that I’ve put in, but at the end of the day, I’ve been a very lucky person.

“My fiancee, Audrey, says I have a golden horseshoe up my a-s," he added. "I don’t take anything for granted, and I think that’s because it took me so long in the trenches to make it, and I worked so hard, but there’s no question I give thanks every day to the position I’m in.”

