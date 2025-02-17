Kid Rock's closest buddies know there's one thing you should never ask him to do.

If you see Kid Rock out in public, don't ask if you can crash at his Tennessee mansion that is a replica of the White House — even after a wild night of partying.

Although the mansion boasts 16 bedrooms, Rock apparently doesn't want anyone staying overnight — not even his best friend, Uncle Kracker!

We sat down with Uncle Kracker on Taste of Country Nights, and he revealed the extreme details of Kid Rock's White House replica, which he calls "disgustingly sweet."

He says Rock "doesn't cut corners on anything, so everything is top notch."

But when asked if he has stayed the night there after a wordy evening, Uncle Kracker giggled and admitted, "No, I haven't."

So, we pressed further.

"There's been a night or two where I've ended up there, but he's got places around there for people like me," he says mysteriously.

Kracker explained how if you get too wasted there, you shouldn't ask Rock to stay over. The rocker doesn't want to bump into anyone in "at 3 o'clock in the morning creeping around the house."

If even his childhood best friend, to this day, knows better than to ask to sleep at the White House replica, it's a pretty sure thing that anyone else who ever meets or parties with Rock shouldn't expect to crash on the property, either.

Rock has been in headlines a lot recently, for sounding off on the Super Bowl Halftime Show and showing his unwavering support for President Trump.

PICTURES: See Inside Kid Rock's Luxurious Childhood Home Kid Rock has a rough-and-tumble image, but he didn't exactly grow up in humble circumstances. His childhood home was a 5,660-square-foot luxury home in Michigan, situated on 5.5 acres that includes 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, 5-car garage, along with a partially finished walkout and guest house. There's also a 3 stall horse barn, regulation tennis court and inground pool. The 22-room house was renovated in 2004, and it also has a hot tub and a wet bar. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker