Kid Rock Drops Hot Takes on DEI, Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime

During a recent appearance on HBO's Real Time With Bill Maher on Friday (Feb. 14), Kid Rock said that rapper Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime show never could have happened without the NFL's diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

It was a hot take that shocked viewers, and during the episode, even seemed to leave host Bill Maher a little flabbergasted.

"How did he get there? I've heard nobody answer this question. How did he get that gig?" Rock said in the interview (quote via Billboard.)

He then extended the question to Jay-Z, whose Roc Nation is in a partnership with the NFL which serves as a "continuation of efforts led by Colin Kaepernick to advocate for racial [justice] and an end to police brutality," according to Sporting News.

"I think Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar should both send Colin Kaepernick a Bundt cake and a six-pack of beer and a 'thank you' note with a bunch of money in it," Rock continued, "because without him kneeling and getting everyone's panties in a bunch over the anthem, self-included, I don't think that happens."

He also said Lamar's performance was "the epitome of the DEI blowing up," citing the lack of white performers and dancers onstage with him during the show.

"It's all Black people, or all people of color, speaking to his crowd, in the hood, Black people," Rock continued. "It was, like, the most exclusive thing ever, and I'm like, 'F--k yeah, that's awesome.' I'm laughing my a-- off."

Rock said the performance "wasn't my cup of tea" but did add that "I got to respect it," adding that as someone who came up with a hip hop background, he understood the performance "a little bit more than most...white people."

"I'm like, 'Man, this kid pretty much came out figuratively with both middle fingers in the air, doing what he does for the people who love what he does, unapologetically. And I don't think he gives a frog's fat a-- what anyone thinks about it," Rock summed up.

"It's pretty much how I built my whole career. I gotta respect it," he added.

On social media, some users interpreted Rock's comments as a lighthearted joke, and one shared, "the 'reverse racism' joke went over Bill's head" as they pointed to Maher's apparent astonishment at Rock's comments.

But other thought that it was Rock who missed the mark.

"It is ignorant of Kid Rock to believe Kendrick Lamar's fans are based in the hood," one user opined.

"[Kid Rock] you'll never be on [Kendrick Lamar]'s level," another said. "That's why you're mad now you washed up racist p---k."

"Invoking DEI is the new way for men of mediocrity to find comfort in their mediocrity," offered a third. "Kendrick Lamar has won 22 Grammy Awards and a Pulitzer Prize. I'll let you guess how many Kid Rock has won."